News in Brief Podcast | Week 34 | Steel tariffs and rate drops

WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTION PG: INSIDER SALE BA: BIG CHINA ORDER IN THE MAKING JBHT: NEW CFO DISCLOSED AS PRESSURE BUILDS TO DELIVER VAUE DSV: TOP PRICE TARGET CUT WMT: EARNINGS MISS BA: LOSING OUT FDX: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN TALK AAPL: THE FALL IN CHINA EXPD: CASHING IN LOW: BIG DEAL ZIM: UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE ZIM: UNDERWHELMING TGT: HAMMERED
In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, sponsored by Etihad Cargo, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps the week’s supply chain news and gives you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.
The episode begins with a recap of the recent flight attendant strike at Air Canada and the current status of relations between the airline and its employees.
Then Ms Goldstone discusses the widened scope of US tariffs on steel and aluminium, as well as a comment from the CBP on those trying to dodge tariffs.
She also covers the recent Chinese export figures and details of how one carrier could be looking to capitalise on the European ecommerce import rise.
Ex-Loadstar writer, chartered shipbroker and owner of MJW Consulting Mike Wackett discusses ocean rates, Zim’s Q2 results and how the Israeli carrier’s H2 expectations might compare with actual demand.
The episode ends with a brief round-up of what has been on Premium this week.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 13 minutes!
