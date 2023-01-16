OceanX: The F-word, clean branding & shipping-geo-politics
How not to treat staff: the Flexport way
As their network coverage becomes compromised by an aggressive blank sailings strategy, ocean carriers are turning to slot charter deals with members of rival ocean alliances to cover their contract commitments.
Effective next month, Hapag-Lloyd has agreed a slot charter with Ocean Alliance member CMA CGM which, it said, would “strengthen” its coverage in Asia and provide dedicated connections for the North Europe Benelux ports and the UK’s Southampton.
The slot charter is outside Hapag-Lloyd’s THE Alliance membership and won’t involve any other partners in the vessel-sharing agreement.
Hapag-Lloyd has dubbed the service its Far East Loop 9 (FE9), and the first departure, by the 17,292 teu APL Merlion, will be from Qingdao, China, on 14 February.
At the same time, Hapag-Lloyd announced it was suspending its standalone China-Germany Express service (CGX), with the final departure being the 4,045 teu Limari from Shanghai on 1 February for discharge at Wilhelmshaven. The carrier launched the CGX service last April as a two-port loop express service between DaChan Bay and Hamburg at the height of the demand boom, deploying eight panamax vessels.
Vespucci Maritime CEO Lars Jensen said there could be more cross-alliance agreements to come. He said: “The dramatic decline in demand, especially on Asia to North Europe and Asia to US routes, has forced the carriers to be busy cancelling sailings to attempt to avoid too much overcapacity.
“This leads to a reduction in their service coverage, and an obvious solution for a carrier is precisely what we are seeing here.”
Mr Jensen noted that before the current three alliances were formed, from four previous VSA groups in 2017 following the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping, there was a “quite complicated web of slot charter agreements criss-crossing the alliances”.
Indeed, more recently, in January 2020, Hapag-Lloyd signed a slot purchase agreement with the 2M partners, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, which it said would give them better coverage to certain markets.
A carrier contact told The Loadstar today that the Hapag-Lloyd/CMA CGM slot charter deal was, “on the face of it, a win-win” for both carriers.
“Hapag gets to keep its customers happy and mitigate the impact of THE Alliance blankings, and CMA CGM gets some welcome additional bookings to improve its voyage results,” he explained. “But Hapag will need to make sure that CMA CGM does not poach its business, and will probably restrict the slots to long-term-contracted cargo,” he added.
Meanwhile, during the first quarter of the year, the EC’s competition directorate is expected to make public its preliminary conclusions from the review of the consortia block exemption regulation (CBER), which allows carriers with a combined market share of below 30% to set up vessel-sharing agreements to improve operational efficiency.
The current CBER agreement expires on 25 April 2024 and has come under fierce criticism from shipper lobby groups as being “too vague” and “no longer fit for purpose”.
The re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering will add another facet to the pro and anti-CBER arguments.
How not to treat staff: the Flexport way
Employees at EVA Air subsidiary Evergreen Airline Services (EGAS) have called on their union to ...
A US Federal Maritime Commission small claims officer’s (SCO) decision to uphold trucker TCW Inc’s ...
Just 12 months ago, the 2009-built 4,253 teu Synergy Oakland was preparing to commence a ...
CMA CGM has announced a reorganisation of its structure with the appointment of Ramon Fernandez ...
While rival carriers brace for restricted South China cargo bookings, due to feeder/barge service stoppages in ...
Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce
Be wary of forwarders offering insurance, warns shipper in Flexport case
Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team
Cyber-attack on DNV impacts 6,000+ vessels using ShipManager software
Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
FedEx, UPS and Amazon look to shore-up margins in a slower market
DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack
New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant
Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
Comment on this article