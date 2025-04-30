Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Global Forwarding drags DHL Q1 numbers down, but 'we have the remedy'

ADHL 7
By

Weak demand across Europe road freight ate into DHL’s freight forwarding division profits over the first three months of 2025, but its executive team are confident they can address the shortcomings in the near term.

A 3.2% revenue upturn, to €4.7bn ($5.3bn) was not sufficient to prevent the Global Forwarding division recording 23.2% year-on-year ebit decline, to €202m, compared with €263m last year.

Chief financial officer Melanie Kreis (pictured) told investors: “Our core industrial markets proved ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DHL DHL Express DHL Global Forwarding DHL Supply Chain earnings season

    Most read news

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

    Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week

    New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies

    K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods

    Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'

    CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull

    More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    USTR fee could price Chinese carriers out of US trades

    US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo

    Taiwan ministries act to mitigate effect of trade war on agriculture exports

    Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds

    MOL signs up with Climeworks for direct air carbon capture and storage