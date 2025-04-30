By Alexander Whiteman 30/04/2025

Weak demand across Europe road freight ate into DHL’s freight forwarding division profits over the first three months of 2025, but its executive team are confident they can address the shortcomings in the near term.

A 3.2% revenue upturn, to €4.7bn ($5.3bn) was not sufficient to prevent the Global Forwarding division recording 23.2% year-on-year ebit decline, to €202m, compared with €263m last year.

Chief financial officer Melanie Kreis (pictured) told investors: “Our core industrial markets proved ...

