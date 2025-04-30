Europe's green aviation fuel targets 'unrealisable', says IATA chief
IATA director general Willy Walsh has slammed Europe’s clean energy targets for the aviation sector ...
Weak demand across Europe road freight ate into DHL’s freight forwarding division profits over the first three months of 2025, but its executive team are confident they can address the shortcomings in the near term.
A 3.2% revenue upturn, to €4.7bn ($5.3bn) was not sufficient to prevent the Global Forwarding division recording 23.2% year-on-year ebit decline, to €202m, compared with €263m last year.
Chief financial officer Melanie Kreis (pictured) told investors: “Our core industrial markets proved ...
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market
Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
Taiwan ministries act to mitigate effect of trade war on agriculture exports
Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds
MOL signs up with Climeworks for direct air carbon capture and storage
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article