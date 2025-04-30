By Alessandro Pasetti 30/04/2025

In case you missed it – just because so much is happening today – DHL Group reported Q1 25 results alongside Danish forwarder DSV.

Given the limitation of time, fully aware that whatever came out today from the conference call with management was a lot more interesting than the actual numbers, here comes a snapshot for your perusal.

(Key bullet points from the conference call with analysts can be found on DeskOne here.)

In written prepared remarks, CEO Tobias Meyer acknowledged the first ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN