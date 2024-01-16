Global Critical Logistics appoints JP Hannan as chief financial officer  

By Charlotte Goldstone 16/01/2024

Global Critical Logistics (GCL) announced today the appointment of JP Hannan as chief financial officer for its entire platform, including Rock-it Cargo, Dietl, Dynamic, CARS, Cosdel, Xtreme and Dell Will.

Mr Hannan joined GCL from Cox Media Group, where he served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to his role at CMG, Mr Hannan spent nine years as a financial leader at Cumulus Media, contributing to the growth of its market cap by $1.2bn, and overseeing the integration of operations for more than 450 radio stations as its CFO.

President and chief executive officer of CGL, Daniel Rosenthal, said: “I’m delighted to have JP lead the GCL finance team.

“He is a true finance professional with strong industry background and tremendous experience rationalising financial and strategic objectives and driving growth on a strengthened business foundation.”

Mr Hannan said: “My focus will be on strengthening the financial backbone of the organisation, enabling us to navigate challenges and capitalise on new opportunities in the dynamic markets we operate in.

“It is a privilege to be part of a company that values its employees, embraces diversity, and contributes positively to the community. I am excited to immerse myself in the culture and contribute to its continued success.”

In addition, Erin Cutri has been promoted to the role of vice president of finance, a position in which she will work alongside Mr Hannan to drive the global integration of GCL’s financial platform.

Mr Hannan is the latest in a series of new senior leadership appointments as GCL expands its global presence in the specialised logistics and freight forwarding industry across the live performance tour, sports and broadcasting, TV and film production, fine art, and automotive sectors.