Global Critical Logistics appoints Brent Nagy as chief growth officer 

By

Global Critical Logistics (GCL), a live event entertainment logistics, shipping and freight company, has appointed Brent Nagy as its chief growth officer. 

Mr Nagy has over 22 years’ experience in management roles in the logistics sector, most recently as president of enterprise customer strategy at CH Robinson. 

GCL president and CEO Daniel Rosenthal said: “Brent will be supporting our management team and global sales agents to expand our business for the benefit of our customers, team members and shareholders. 

Mr Nagy said: “I am looking forward to working with the team at GCL to build on the company’s success and explore new opportunities for growth. 

“We are the market leader in moving mission-critical goods around the world for live events, entertainment and high net-worth goods.” 

Mr Nagy will be working to drive broad-based growth, strategic partnerships and cross-selling initiatives across GCL’s global platform, including Rock-it Cargo, Dietl, CARS and Dynamic International.  

 

