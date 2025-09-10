Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Gemini partners suspend transpacific TP9 service as demand falls

Synergy Keelung
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Gemini Cooperation partners Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd are set to axe a transpacific string as weakening trade volumes force carriers to cut capacity on this key trade.

In a customer advisory today, Hapag-Lloyd said its WC6 transpacific service, marketed as the TP9 by Maersk, would cease ...

