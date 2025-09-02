Golden Week blanked sailing announcements begin as carriers prop up GRIs
Golden Week blank sailing announcements have begun, with one major forwarder warning that carriers are ...
Danish carrier Maersk has announced the blanking of its Asia-Oceania network, in a possible bid to push GRIs, despite forwarder concerns that capacity on this trade is already squeezed.
DHL Global Forwarding warned today that both Intra-Asia and Asia-Oceania trades showed “tight space and rising rates”, ...
