FW: Q2 likely ‘peak pain’ for trucking companies, Morgan Stanley says

By LoadstarEditorial 07/07/2023

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Morgan Stanley trimmed estimates Thursday ahead of earnings season. The firm sees the second quarter of 2023 as the point of “peak pain” for trucking companies and likely the bottom of the cycle.

“The quarter began with most companies reporting on 1Q calls that there was virtually no spring seasonal pickup and while this improved somewhat going into the end of the quarter, the lift was likely too little, too late to save the quarter,” said Ravi Shanker, Morgan Stanley ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN