Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

FW: Q2 likely ‘peak pain’ for trucking companies, Morgan Stanley says

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Morgan Stanley trimmed estimates Thursday ahead of earnings season. The firm sees the second quarter of 2023 as the point of “peak pain” for trucking companies and likely the bottom of the cycle.

“The quarter began with most companies reporting on 1Q calls that there was virtually no spring seasonal pickup and while this improved somewhat going into the end of the quarter, the lift was likely too little, too late to save the quarter,” said Ravi Shanker, Morgan Stanley ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves CH Robinson

    Most Read

    Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe

    War of words heats up in port strike on Canada’s west coast

    CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in

    CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future

    Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail

    Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack

    OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks

    'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast

    Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges

    'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking

    Logistics providers feeling the heat from customers wanting to go greener

    Kuehne + Nagel: From Otto Schacht to Michael Aldwell – reaction & insight

    Box carriers come under pressure as US-India trade softens

    Billions of US trucking hours being spent in unladen trucks every year

    August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse

    Turbulent times ahead for air cargo, due to climate change