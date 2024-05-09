Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FW: FedEx Freight to close seven service centers nationwide in 2024

fedex-freight-trucks-tunnel
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), confirmed Tuesday that it is closing seven service centers across the U.S. this year as the division continues to make alignments to its freight network.

“As the less-than-truckload industry evolves, at FedEx, we are continuing to adapt our freight network to meet forecasted demand and make adjustments that align with the evolving needs of the business,” a FedEx spokesperson told FreightWaves. 

The seven facilities to be closed later this year represent approximately 1% of FedEx Freight’s overall door count, and some team members will be offered opportunities at nearby FedEx locations, the company said…

The full post can be read here.

