FW: FedEx Freight to close seven service centers nationwide in 2024

A bad day for FedEx
FedEx is having a tough 24 hours. First, last night a tornado took the roof ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), confirmed Tuesday that it is closing seven service centers across the U.S. this year as the division continues to make alignments to its freight network.
“As the less-than-truckload industry evolves, at FedEx, we are continuing to adapt our freight network to meet forecasted demand and make adjustments that align with the evolving needs of the business,” a FedEx spokesperson told FreightWaves.
The seven facilities to be closed later this year represent approximately 1% of FedEx Freight’s overall door count, and some team members will be offered opportunities at nearby FedEx locations, the company said…
