A bad day for FedEx

fedexplane
By

FedEx is having a tough 24 hours. First, last night a tornado took the roof off a FedEx building in Portage, Michigan, leading it to partially collapse, trapping 50 people inside, although FedEx said there were no serious injuries. It told customers it was implementing contingency plans and they should check fedex.com for updates, reports The Guardian.

Then this morning, a FedEx 767F landed on its fuselage in Istanbul after a flight from Paris. It had experienced technical problems during the flight, the pilots told airport officials. There were no injuries, but the runway has been temporarily closed while the aircraft is removed. You can see the video here.

