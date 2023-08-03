Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Yet another car carrier inferno, this one with electric vehicle batteries explicitly named as the ...
The fire-ravaged car-carrier Fremantle Highway is on its way to Eemshaven, a Dutch energy, windfarm and transhipment port, 64km from its recent mooring.
The approach of inclement weather forced Rijkswaterstaat, the directorate-general of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, to approve the tow to Eemshaven, chosen because it was one of the nearest ports.
Once smoke was no longer rising from the ship after the blaze was finally extinguished, salvors boarded the vessel, found no evidence of hull breaches below the waterline and will monitor the towing operation.
Sheltered by the Wadden Islands, Eemshaven features a ship repair yard, which will likely be used in the salvaging of the vessel.
The Panama-flagged Fremantle Highway had a crew of 23, including 21 Indian nationals, one of whom died in the blaze and many were injured.
The vessel carried 3,783 vehicles, some 498 of which were electric-powered (EVs), contrary to initial reports which suggested there were significantly fewer. This was a considerably higher number and proportion of EVs than were on Felicity Ace, the vessel which sank in mid-Atlantic last year after a similar catastrophic fire.
The Dutch kustwacht (coastguard) has come in for criticism for outsourcing helicopter services, which Dutch media claimed had delayed the emergency response. Seven Fremantle Highway crew were forced to jump off the side of the ship, a 30-metre drop which could have proved fatal. Early footage shows flames engulfing the ship’s upper deck behind the accommodation block, which would have rendered two davit-mounted lifeboats inaccessible.
Although the kustwacht promised to scramble helicopters within 20 minutes, the outsourced rented Bristow helicopters took more than twice as long to arrive as they should have done, it is claimed.
Yet another car carrier inferno, this one with electric vehicle batteries explicitly named as the ...
Rising risks leading to rising costs
The world’s largest feeder operator, X-Press Feeders, has confirmed that a fire broke out in ...
A ONE containership on THE Alliance’s AL5 transatlantic service has been forced to take refuge ...
Japanese carrier ONE has followed the decision by a string of airlines to ban the ...
Two new initiatives show how the box shipping industry is now working together to tackle ...
After the first boxship fire of the year was deemed to have been caused by ...
Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL
30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients
Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick
Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route
'Shock in Copenhagen' – $6.3bn down the swanny
Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities
Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics
Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports
Gloomy forwarders expect little change in mediocre air cargo market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article