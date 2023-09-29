Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / WSC targets misdeclared lithium-ion cargo in new safety push

Fremantle Highway Fire
Photo: Dutch coastguard
By

Liner lobby group the World Shipping Council (WSC) yesterday launched a new cargo safety project, aimed at reducing the risk of fire onboard ships. 

The WSC promised a renewed focus on misdeclared shipments – identified by safety experts as one of the most common causes of vessel fires – with its new Cargo Safety Program, a digital solution comprising a common screening tool, verified shipper database and a database of approved container inspection companies.  

The system will be operated by an independent third-party vendor, and the WSC has opened request for proposals (RfP) process for prospective operators to select “an independent third-party provider with high integrity to develop digital tools and manage the Cargo Safety Program process for cargo screening and inspections”. 

The RfP application deadline is 26 November. 

“A common industry approach to cargo safety will create a safer working environment not only for ship crews, but for everyone involved in inland transport or working in ports and terminals, as well as for the communities around us. For shippers, it will make ocean transport more efficient and dependable by stopping dangerous shipments that can disrupt the supply chain,” said John Butler, WSC president and CEO. 

There have been 64 reported fires on containerships in the past five years, with fire-related incidents at sea increasing by over 17% in 2022 from 2021. 

Despite comprehensive and clear international and national regulations on the transport of dangerous goods, insurer TT Club estimates that a serious ship fire occurs every 60 days caused by hazardous cargo that has not been declared, been mis-declared or has not been properly packed by shippers.  

Lithium-ion batteries are one of the leading causes of containership fires and are believed to be the cause of a recent blaze on a vessel carrying 3,000 cars from Germany to Egypt, killing one person and injuring several others.  

The rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles means the number of lithium-ion batteries being introduced into the supply chain is increasing – along with the risk of combustion. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Pichuiyer Balasubramanian

    September 29, 2023 at 1:47 pm

    I wish this includes air transportation as well.

Related Stories

Topics

Fire in the hold lithium batteries Misdeclared shipments Ship fire TT Club World Shipping Council EV Cargo ship fires

Most Read

Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved

EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges

Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring

'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further

News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?

Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise

Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks

150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows

Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points

Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board

Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees

German M&A redux: from Schenker to HHLA – 'price or politics?'

What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?

Auto strike goes up a notch but US supply chains yet to feel major impact