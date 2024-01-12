By Charlotte Goldstone 12/01/2024

Work stoppages have resumed across Australian ports after the latest round of bargaining between DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) proved unsuccessful.

Until 22 January, DP World’s Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle terminals will see no work, while limited operations are being performed at its Melbourne terminal.

The action by union members primarily relates to the loading and unloading of trucks and trains, and includes a ban on overtime and shift extensions.

However today, DP World announced it would no longer tolerate partial work bans, and dock workers participating in strike action will not be entitled to any pay “until they are willing to perform their normal duties”.

DP World said: “This is a necessary step to address the detrimental effects of the industrial action after exhaustive negotiations with the MUA.”

In response, the MUA registered an expanded protected industrial action (PIA) programme with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) to include delays to servicing arriving vessels for 16 hours and to not work on some ships indefinitely.

“The escalation of the action from both parties is alarming, and it appears we are rapidly heading towards a lockout of workers,” said Paul Zalai, director of the Freight & Trade Alliance.

“This would be a high-risk strategy; we have a waterfront that will potentially explode, and the government is nowhere to be seen.”

The Australian Logistics Council (ACL) yesterday called on the government to intervene. It said: “The ALC is concerned about the impact of the dispute on supply chain businesses across every state and region in Australia.

“Given the critical role of international trade and port operations to Australia, the ACL urges government action.”

However, Shipping Australia (SAL) informed The Loadstar: “It was alleged in the Australian Financial Review that minister Burke has given guarantees to the union that he won’t intervene. If true, that would mean he has put the wants of the trade union movement before the needs of the people of Australia.”

SAL too requested this week that workplace minister Tony Burke, who is currently on leave, intervene and end the dispute.

“We know the government has a lot on its plate and the workplace minister, like everyone, deserves a holiday, but we remember well the criticism the former prime minister copped when holidaying while we had severe bushfires,” said Mr Zalai.

SAL’s letter reads: “Minister, as this reckless MUA industrial action is hurting our economy – and is therefore hurting everyday Australian families – we recommend, advise and urge you to make such a declaration terminating the ongoing industrial action against DP World Australia.”

Mr Zalai added: “The government is very proud to talk about free-trade agreements, trade liberalisation and having a better relationship with China, which is all fantastic and very important, but I think it counts for nothing if we can’t get our boxes on and off ships.

“We are not siding with the unions, or the employer, we just need business continuity.”

According to DP World, the industrial action has cost a total of A$1.34bn since it started in October.

“Every Australian will be bearing the brunt of this tone-deaf move by the unions, and it’s a total shame that millions of dollars of perishable goods are now going to waste,” said the president of the Victorian Farmers Federation, Emma Germano.