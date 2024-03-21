Temasek-backed PSA Group – M&A hunting has its own (MSC-like) flavour
Connecting dots and rumours
I have spent a fair amount of time sharing views on DP World affairs since last week’s disclosure of the launch of a “global forwarding network“.
That is catchy and “very expensive, on paper,” our sources noted, rather than a very bold move in the industry.
The fact that DP World may be nearing a flagship deal in forwarding in Hong Kong is another element, but not the only M&A rumour that came our way with regard to (inbound and outbound) deal-making.
While, ...
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article