CMA CGM joins local feeder line Folk Maritime to launch Saudi shuttle
CMA CGM has joined its competitors in striving to keep containers flowing out of a ...
It was in a previous exclusive at the end of January when Premium wrote about ’French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing’, if you remember.
If you don’t, please read this.
Of course, that coverage focused on CMA CGM and its air cargo solutions and ambitions under the stewardship of group CEO Rodolphe Saadé.
“Key changes are taking place in the group’s air freight managerial set-up, (…) where top spot prize in terms of leadership will be grabbed only when Bolloré ...
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article