Maersk withdraws TP20 service and ups profit guidance
As congestion continues to mount across the major deepsea east-west trades and capacity is increasingly ...
Playing cat and mouse didn’t help AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) release any sustainable value during Covid times under the stewardship of Søren Skou.
As the pandemic raged, between 2021 and 2022 the Danes keenly disclosed a brand new earnings guidance range every time the wind blew.
Stronger update followed stronger update, on multiple occasions, and strength in the quarterly financials did last just long enough for the usual question to emerge*: how many billions of profiteering next?
(*Unfairly, at times.)
Now comes Vincent Clerc’s De ...
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs
Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article