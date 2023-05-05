Flexport eyes global e-commerce market with Shopify takeover
Flexport is to expand its e-commerce fulfilment business globally, an echo of Amazon, following yesterday’s ...
A week that started for us with Mr Joy’s musings on California – “Burning – or dreaming or sinking?” – couldn’t enjoy any happier ending, than me gladly sharing this Friday our Premium feedback on the “big news“, in Flexport CEO David Clark’s own words, disclosed on Thursday, 4 May.
The San Francisco-based forwarder is acquiring Shopify Logistics (SL), including the business of San Francisco’s Deliverr, which was taken over by Canada’s Shopify last summer in a self-defined “Holy Ship!” deal ...
Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m
DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'
MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs
After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches
Michael Steen to become CEO at Atlas Air as John Dietrich retires
Qatar Airways Cargo launches Kigali hub with RwandAir
Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown
Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon
UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges
Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched
Alarm over California's drive to switch trucking from diesel to electric
Comment on this article