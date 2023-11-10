Expeditors announces listing transfer to NYSE

Bonding with Expeditors
Déjà vu
PRESS RELEASE
Nov 09, 2023
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Expeditors’ common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and will continue to be traded under its current ticker symbol “EXPD.” Expeditors’ common stock is expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on Monday, November 20, 2023.
“After 40+ years dedicated to our people, our communities, and our shareholders, we believe it is fitting that we align ourselves with the New York Stock Exchange, which has been the exchange of choice for so many of the world’s leading publicly traded corporations for more than 200 years,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to partnering with the NYSE as we continue to grow our company and generate long-term value for our shareholders.”
Lynn Martin, NYSE President, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Expeditors to the New York Stock Exchange. With 70% of the S&P 500 listed on the NYSE, Expeditors will feel right at home with their large-cap peers who continue to set the pace for global innovation.”
Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109901596/en/
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Jeffrey S. Musser
President and Chief Executive Officer
(206) 674-3433
Bradley S. Powell
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(206) 674-3412
Geoffrey Buscher
Director – Investor Relations
(206) 892-4510
Source: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders
Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports
Dark Friday: AP Møller-Mærsk – battered by the waves
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article