By Alexander Whiteman 14/05/2025

Weakening demand is eating into European road freight operators’ profitability this year, with contract and spot rates declining through the first quarter.

Data from Upply x Ti x IRU’s European Road Freight Rate Development Benchmark Report indicates a quarter-on-quarter dip of 2.3 points in contract rates for the three months to April, and spot rates dropping more precipitously, falling 3.8 points quarter on quarter.

Last year rates appeared to be on a gradual rebound from the ...

