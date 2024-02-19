Envirotainer commits to reduce its supply chain emissions

By LoadstarEditorial 19/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

The company’s industry-leading goals are now being reviewed by the Science Based Targets initiative

Stockholm, February 19, 2024: Envirotainer, the specialist in temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments, today unveiled a bold commitment to reduce its total carbon footprint. The company is the first in the industry to set such extensive science-based targets aimed at reducing emissions not just from its direct operations but also, crucially, from its entire supply chain.

Envirotainer has outlined a clear path to lower its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions adhering to the goals of the Paris Agreement – aiming to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. By submitting its targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation, the company is taking a science-driven approach to ensure its efforts are both meaningful and measure up to global standards.

David Simonsson, CEO of Envirotainer, said, “Sustainability is woven into everything we do. We understand that real change comes from taking full responsibility for our environmental impact, which is why we’re the first amongst our competitors to commit to such a substantial reduction in Scope 3 emissions, the most significant and challenging area. Aligning with our pharmaceutical customers’ priorities, we’re sparking change across our industry and we eagerly await the target validation from SBTi.”

By 2030 Envirotainer aims for a 42% reduction in its direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions, from a 2023 base year. The company is reducing these emissions through energy-efficient measures at its production site and own network stations, such as undertaking energy retrofits and upgrading equipment. Additionally, the company’s production is powered entirely by 100% renewable energy sourced directly from suppliers.

This target also takes into account the complex nature of air cargo transport, particularly in managing the repositioning of empty containers. Envirotainer’s strategy for one-way container leases significantly reduces the need to transport empty containers back, making operations more efficient and less carbon-intensive.

For the wider emissions from its supply chain (Scope 3), Envirotainer targets a 52% reduction per value added from purchased goods and upstream transport and a 19.3% reduction per tonne-kilometre air freight from downstream transport (use phase) by 2030. To achieve this, the company will focus on its network of 60 third-party managed service stations, integral to the safe and efficient distribution of life-saving medications.

By 2050, Envirotainer aims to achieve a net-zero status across all its activities and those of its suppliers and partners. Simonsson concluded, “Our sustainability journey is an ongoing and deeply collaborative process. Setting ambitious targets is just the start. We’re constantly refining how we measure our impact to ensure our approach is as effective as possible. More than just leading by example, we’re actively working with our partners across the industry to share knowledge, drive change and collectively move towards a sustainable future.”