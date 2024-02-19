Envirotainer commits to reduce its supply chain emissions

'Doing it properly', says Etihad Cargo, is how to grow cool chain volumes
Airlines divide into those that pay lip service to cool chain and pharma products – ...
PRESS RELEASE
The company’s industry-leading goals are now being reviewed by the Science Based Targets initiative
Stockholm, February 19, 2024: Envirotainer, the specialist in temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments, today unveiled a bold commitment to reduce its total carbon footprint. The company is the first in the industry to set such extensive science-based targets aimed at reducing emissions not just from its direct operations but also, crucially, from its entire supply chain.
Envirotainer has outlined a clear path to lower its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions adhering to the goals of the Paris Agreement – aiming to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. By submitting its targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation, the company is taking a science-driven approach to ensure its efforts are both meaningful and measure up to global standards.
David Simonsson, CEO of Envirotainer, said, “Sustainability is woven into everything we do. We understand that real change comes from taking full responsibility for our environmental impact, which is why we’re the first amongst our competitors to commit to such a substantial reduction in Scope 3 emissions, the most significant and challenging area. Aligning with our pharmaceutical customers’ priorities, we’re sparking change across our industry and we eagerly await the target validation from SBTi.”
By 2030 Envirotainer aims for a 42% reduction in its direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions, from a 2023 base year. The company is reducing these emissions through energy-efficient measures at its production site and own network stations, such as undertaking energy retrofits and upgrading equipment. Additionally, the company’s production is powered entirely by 100% renewable energy sourced directly from suppliers.
This target also takes into account the complex nature of air cargo transport, particularly in managing the repositioning of empty containers. Envirotainer’s strategy for one-way container leases significantly reduces the need to transport empty containers back, making operations more efficient and less carbon-intensive.
For the wider emissions from its supply chain (Scope 3), Envirotainer targets a 52% reduction per value added from purchased goods and upstream transport and a 19.3% reduction per tonne-kilometre air freight from downstream transport (use phase) by 2030. To achieve this, the company will focus on its network of 60 third-party managed service stations, integral to the safe and efficient distribution of life-saving medications.
By 2050, Envirotainer aims to achieve a net-zero status across all its activities and those of its suppliers and partners. Simonsson concluded, “Our sustainability journey is an ongoing and deeply collaborative process. Setting ambitious targets is just the start. We’re constantly refining how we measure our impact to ensure our approach is as effective as possible. More than just leading by example, we’re actively working with our partners across the industry to share knowledge, drive change and collectively move towards a sustainable future.”
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'
Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article