Green, hushed, and washed – why companies are quieter on climate control

Scope 3: the emissions elephant in the room for supply chains
A battle has been raging this year over the grand challenge of Scope 3, or ...
Last week, a new rule proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to tackle ‘greenwashing’ was thrown out. The law, Enhanced Disclosures by Certain Investment Advisers and Investment Companies About Environmental, Social, and Governance Investment Practices, was an attempt, under the leadership ...
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes
Congestion at Chittagong as boxes pile up on docks and ships wait at anchor
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
