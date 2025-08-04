"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
With over 80% of global emissions reported to come from indirect supply chain activities, the ...
Late last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled against expanding oil drilling in Surrey, arguing that environmental impact assessments (EIAs) had not taken into account the ‘downstream’ – Scope 3 – emissions of consuming that oil.
It follows a May ruling along ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article