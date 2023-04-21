Dutch government in 'shocking' attack on Schiphol

Tiaca chief slams Schiphol slot cuts – dialogue is the answer
Tiaca director general Glyn Hughes has slammed Schiphol’s plan to cut flights by some 10% ...
Another great column from Karen Walker, over at Aviation Week. Calling the Dutch government’s moves to restrict slots at Schiphol “egregrious”, “unlawful” and “shocking”, she notes that the court agreed the move breached European law. Now, she points out, it’s time for the government to work with its ‘crown jewels’ – KLM and Schiphol – to find a proper solution. Hear, hear.
