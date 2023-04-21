Dutch government in 'shocking' attack on Schiphol

By Alex Lennane 21/04/2023

Another great column from Karen Walker, over at Aviation Week. Calling the Dutch government’s moves to restrict slots at Schiphol “egregrious”, “unlawful” and “shocking”, she notes that the court agreed the move breached European law. Now, she points out, it’s time for the government to work with its ‘crown jewels’ – KLM and Schiphol – to find a proper solution. Hear, hear.