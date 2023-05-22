Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV catches up with Kuehne – the two American stars lag

A1
ID 192806139 © Tanakorn Akk | Dreamstime.com
By

Let’s quickly run the rule over the top four listed 3PLs high on the radar in our marketplace as the value search in transport and logistics continues.

Notably, DSV stock surged over 3% out of the gate today in flattish markets, hitting Dkr1,360 in early trade and looking to test its 52-week high, which was only Dkr7 higher earlier on in the session.

Despite a lack of news, and after a couple of days when trading stopped in Denmark for Ascension Day ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson DSV Expeditors Kuehne + Nagel On the wires

    Most Read

    South Korea expands container shipping links to Russia

    EXCLUSIVE: DB Schenker – 'This is what a sale is all about'

    MSC’s megaship newbuilds will be soaked up by slow-steaming

    Ageing inventories defeat shipping lines' GRI plans

    LTL carriers step up cost saving as market stays stubbornly soft

    MSC and CMA CGM way ahead in box fleet-building race

    Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines

    Containership charter market 'not playing ball', but NOOs are happy

    DSV + CH Robinson – thinking out loud

    Shopify/Deliverr deal won't steer us away from our strategy, says Flexport chief

    Shippers on the hunt for supply chain know-how

    FedEx Express pilots vote overwhelmingly for strike over new contract

    China outsourcing China: the biggest threat to box lines

    Global logistics players spot potential in the Indian air cargo market

    UK logistics players call for more detail as more Brexit customs rules loom

    Maersk launches expanded Middle East-W Africa service