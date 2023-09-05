By Michele Sancricca 05/09/2023

(Editor’s note: Premium’s Ale Pasetti recently talked to the CEO of Charleston-based Secro, Michele Sancricca. The VC-backed cloud-based eBL platform has so far raised over $3m in seed funding, according to TechCrunch. Sancricca kindly agreed to expand on how the eBL market is evolving, opportunities, risks and status quo. Earlier this year, container shipping leader MSC released a paper on the matter: it can be found here.)

The concept of the electronic bill of lading (eBL) has been touted by market participants as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN