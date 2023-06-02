Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Digital forwarders back in the spotlight: can they compete?

dreamstime_s_102926902
© Andrii Klemenchenko
By

The demise of India’s digital forwarder, Freightwalla, has put the tech-led forwarding industry in the spotlight again.

There were several reasons the company failed, some of which were domestic, but sources told The Loadstar that one issue was the challenge of staying ahead of the market, tech-wise.

Both carriers and ‘traditional’ forwarders have invested heavily in technology, including for quotes and visibility, while there are also Saas platforms available.

As one digital forwarding executive admitted: “Our platform is no different or superior to others in the market and, speaking plainly, there are many better and more advanced platforms available.”

So how can digital forwarders ensure their tech is better than rivals? The poster child for digital forwarders, Flexport, says the roadmap never ends for its 800 software engineers.

“Tech needs to prove itself in creating value,” explained Sanne Manders, president air & sea. “It should provide a cost saving for the customer. And it needs to provide improvements in operations. Tech can get you there.”

He acknowledged that CargoWise, an Saas platform, was “not bad, pretty good” – “But we need to be 10 times better, and our customer-facing side is. We are comfortable with what we’ve built.”

He added that Flexport’s cloud-based technology also had high security, with the latest protocols.

Europe’s Forto, meanwhile, said it was “highly focused on the product”. CEO Michael Wax said: “We think we have the best visibility on the transport market right now.

“We are improving data for customers and improving reliability in the supply chain.  Customers are too often uncertain where their containers are and it’s difficult to find accurate data. If we compare data sources from multiple players, we are positive customers get the best tracking possible. And we proactively provide alternatives if things go wrong, which customers appreciate a lot.”

Forto had to “right-size” at the end of last year, but Mr Wax said the downturn had helped it focus.

“When you need to be lean and mean, you focus on products that make it easier for customers to ship. We focus on efficiency, with 60% to 70% of our resources going into the back-end. And we are seeing more and more tenders with specific requirements for visibility, track and trace and sustainability.”

One of the reasons, according to local sources, for Freightwalla’s decline was also thought to be lack of forwarding experience. But Mr Wax said technology could help.

“We always thought blue-collar jobs would be automated first, but now we are seeing it happen to white-collar jobs. It’s a simplification.”

For all the ‘bullishness’, the word on the street – in India, anyway – is that more digital forwarders may be on the way out. The market will soon discover if it’s a local problem, or a global one.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CargoWise Digital freight forwarders Digital revolution Flexport Forto Freightwalla technology Lufthansa Cargo Rhenus Schiphol Transport Logistic 2023

    Most Read

    CMA CGM liner trades pummelled in Q1 – and there's worse to come

    Mexican rail seizures give near-shoring interests pause for thought

    Major box lines still fighting over diminishing supply of smaller ships

    Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta

    Evergreen and Wan Hai face up to bearish market as profits tumble

    UPS names John Bolla new president of global healthcare

    'Keep 'em peeled' alert as drug smuggling into Europe's ports increases

    Congress mulls raft of supply chain bills – but one is missing, say BCOs

    Bitter airline battle over carrying US mail heats up in the Pacific

    The vertical challenge in logistics – Marseille vs Copenhagen (Berlin wins?)

    M&A radar: Hey dude, deals?

    India cuts red tape as it aims to become the 'repair capital of the world'

    EV Cargo expands in South-east Asia with Malaysia office

    Kalypso joins exodus from transatlantic lane as profits sink

    Slower demand, but US warehouse rents rise in 'tight and expensive' market

    North Asia fruit exports boost airlines as hi-tech demand stays weak