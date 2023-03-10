Deutsche Post DHL & Poste Italiane announce strategic partnership

By LoadstarEditorial 10/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Deutsche Post DHL Group and Poste Italiane announce a strategic partnership in the international parcel market

Tobias Meyer, CEO-designate Deutsche Post DHL Group and Matteo Del Fante, Poste Italiane CEO, sign a multi-year partnership in the logistics and e-commerce sectors

Rome/Bonn, March 10, 2023: Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL) and Poste Italiane S.p.A. (Poste Italiane) sign a strategic partnership in the Italian and international parcel markets. The agreement is based on four key points: