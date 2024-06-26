Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL: Online shopper trends report 2024

FDX: OPTIONS SOUGHT FOR FEDEX FREIGHTHLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING

posttower-dhlgroup
By

DHL Group surveyed 12,000 shoppers across 24 countries to provide all of us “with valuable insight into what’s important to online shoppers”.

In its ‘E-commerce Trends Report’, DHL explores how the “world is browsing and buying online – from the improvements online shoppers are looking for, the rise of social e-commerce and online marketplaces, and why shoppers abandon their baskets”.

You can download the full report here.

