'DHL Logistics Trend Radar 7.0'

Another chapter of Toll Group's legacy – distressed NZ Logistics up for grabs
DSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATEFDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGED
“The relevance of AI for the logistics industry has expanded significantly, as reflected in this edition, which highlights five prominent trends,” DHL reports.
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates
