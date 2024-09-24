DHL Group to accelerate sustainable growth with new Strategy 2030
DHL Group to accelerate sustainable growth with new Strategy 2030 – DHL Group strives to grow ...
Let’s start from the Q&A session with the equity analysts at the DHL Group’s ’Strategy 2030’ event held in Frankfurt today (24 September) to get a feeling for how it went.
Covered live by DeskOne (a snapshot is below, click to expand it; more here)…
… the main topics spanned*:
– How confident are you guys of hitting mid-term targets?
– How on earth, in forwarding, can you hit conversion ratio targets to 2030 given trends in recent years?
– Is DSV + Schenker good ...
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Singapore to gain six Asia-North Europe calls in alliance reshuffle
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet
A structural shift in road freight – who are the winners, and losers?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article