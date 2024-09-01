DHL: Ocean freight market update (September)

Integrators gone nuts? From DHL's 'demand fee' to UPS's 'surge fee'...
AMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECTDHL: SURCHARGE RISKKNIN: LEGAL RISKF: 'DEI' HURDLESPLD: RATING UPDATEXOM: DISPOSALS
DHL Group has released its monthly ocean freight market update.
Key topics span capacity, rates and demand outlook as well as regulations.
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'approaching full recovery'
News in Brief podcast | Week 35 2024 | Global strike disruption and low available tonnage
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
