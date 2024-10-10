Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

DHL: Ocean freight market update – October 2024

GXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUT

GXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUT

Update
By

DHL recently released its monthly ‘Ocean freight market update’ for October… the full report can be downloaded here.

Now you may also be interested in DHL’s “Logistics Trend Radar”… here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP-DHL FedEx integrated logistics UPS Whither the peak season?

    Most read news

    US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    Air charter demand soars as humanitarian flights add to strike fears

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    India takes RMG market share from strife-ridden Bangladesh

    Fans of American toilet paper in Poland back on a roll

    TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships

    Insurance moves to the fore as US ports start to deal with delayed cargo