Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

By Alex Lennane 23/05/2024

Bloomberg sources have reported that Deutsche Bahn (DB) has received a “handful” of bids for DB Schenker. These include both Maersk and MSC, and a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and Carlyle Group, in an offer worth some $14bn. The consortium is reportedly talking to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore Wealth Fund GIC. DB, which has called the sale Project Nova, said that the bidders had had a chance to “refine” their bids in recent weeks.