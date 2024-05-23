Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

BBG: Deutsche Bahn gathers bids for €15bn logistics arm
BLOOMBERG reports: Deutsche Bahn AG has received a handful of confirmatory bids for its DB Schenker logistics unit, which ...
Bloomberg sources have reported that Deutsche Bahn (DB) has received a “handful” of bids for DB Schenker. These include both Maersk and MSC, and a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and Carlyle Group, in an offer worth some $14bn. The consortium is reportedly talking to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore Wealth Fund GIC. DB, which has called the sale Project Nova, said that the bidders had had a chance to “refine” their bids in recent weeks.
