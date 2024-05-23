Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

schenker © Mohamed Ahmed Soliman
© Mohamed Ahmed Soliman
By

Bloomberg sources have reported that Deutsche Bahn (DB) has received a “handful” of bids for DB Schenker. These include both Maersk and MSC, and a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and Carlyle Group, in an offer worth some $14bn. The consortium is reportedly talking to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore Wealth Fund GIC. DB, which has called the sale Project Nova, said that the bidders had had a chance to “refine” their bids in recent weeks.

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn M&A DB Cargo Die Gueterbahnen European rail freight Fret SNCF

