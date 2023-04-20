Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style
Discipline rules in Copenhagen
Meeting after meeting, chat after chat with people in logistics, as well as financial sponsors who are all quite busy. From what I gather, drafting scenarios of various sorts spanning capital markets and M&A, life is getting more exciting by the hour.
But don’t mention DB Schenker (DBS).
’Pending progress’
Although S&P Global Ratings argued earlier this month that “Deutsche Bahn’s [DB] solid 2022 results should facilitate large planned investments”, it continues to assume that “rating headroom could likely reduce over 2023-2025”.
That’s not ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold
Comment on this article