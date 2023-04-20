By Alessandro Pasetti 20/04/2023

Meeting after meeting, chat after chat with people in logistics, as well as financial sponsors who are all quite busy. From what I gather, drafting scenarios of various sorts spanning capital markets and M&A, life is getting more exciting by the hour.

But don’t mention DB Schenker (DBS).

’Pending progress’

Although S&P Global Ratings argued earlier this month that “Deutsche Bahn’s [DB] solid 2022 results should facilitate large planned investments”, it continues to assume that “rating headroom could likely reduce over 2023-2025”.

That’s not ...

