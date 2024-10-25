By Alessandro Pasetti 25/10/2024

The energised management team at UPS was relieved yesterday, for the first time in at least a year, discussing a strong Q3 24 performance.

In short, we are where we expected the integrator to be, if you recall guidance from the Investor Day at the end of March. Margins are improving, earnings are bouncing back and growth is again on the menu, finally.

For the core US domestic business, Q3 24 represented the second consecutive quarter of average daily volume (ADV) growth, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN