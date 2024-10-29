By Gavin van Marle 29/10/2024

“I watched their investors’ day; I’ve listened to most earnings calls since Covid and these guys are without doubt the stand-out asset-heavy player listed on the NYSE in the transport & logistics sector.”

Words of praise indeed from none other than Premium head Alessandro Pasetti, and last week’s 3Q earnings call was another consummate lesson from Ryder System (R) in how to steady a listing ship and sail it through a storm.

It met expectations on all the right metrics – revenues ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN