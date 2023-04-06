Cold Jet and Biocair join Pharma.Aero’s global network

By LoadstarEditorial 06/04/2023

Pharma.Aero announces Cold Jet and Biocair as the latest additions to the cross-industry collaboration platform of over 50 life science and MedTech stakeholders worldwide.

Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General of Pharma.Aero, welcomes the organization’s newest associate partners: “The continuous pace of member growth underlines the need for the neutral and collaborative platform Pharma.Aero represents, to monitor, discuss and eventually solve the challenges the industry faces in relation to life science logistics. It is the variety of specialized service and product providers together with the life science manufacturing industry, that provides Pharma.Aero and all the members, the perfect cocktail for a true industry cross-pollination, the foundation for walking the talk and create content.”

With 30 years of experience, Cold Jet is the leading global provider of high capacity, quality on-site dry ice manufacturing equipment, serving both industrial gas and end-user companies around the world.

For more information, please visit www.coldjet.com

Jan Cloots, Chief Commercial Officer of Cold Jet, envisions the new partnership as an essential link in the company’s strategic approach of the life science industry:

“Cold Jet is thrilled to join the collaborative platform of Pharma.Aero. In my personal belief and passion for supporting the success of future therapies, we are driven by the creation of reliable and sustainable solutions to address the challenges in this industry. Cold Jet is the market leader in Dry Ice Technology with a strong R&D focus and global service, something that is indispensable in ensuring product quality to the final customer, the patient. The link with Pharma.Aero will further enlarge insights and knowledge in order to support and strengthen our strategic investments in the Life Science industries,” added Cloots.

Biocair is a global GDP logistics specialist with over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. They have built up a unique, client-centric approach by employing scientists in front-line logistics positions and assembling a team of best-in-class industry experts in quality, cold chain and regulatory compliance. Biocair focuses on providing the most comprehensive time-sensitive and temperature-controlled logistics services available whilst delivering flexible, tailored, cost-effective solutions to all their clients. They are committed to delivering complete end-to-end logistics solutions through their 24/7 operation and global network spanning across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Michael De Beuckelaer, Business Development Manager at Biocair, is eager to contribute to innovative projects within the partnership:

“Biocair’s vision of thinking forward and Pharma.Aero’s insights will bring contributions to new innovative solutions. Biocair will also provide their input in the projects from Pharma.Aero making it possible for Biocair to be on the front line of innovating the new pharmaceutical supply chain.”