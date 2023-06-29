Subscribe to Premium
CNN: Nvidia says US curbs on AI chip sales to China would cause ‘permanent loss of opportunities’

CNN reports:

But the executive, Colette Kress, said she didn’t anticipate any “immediate material impact” on the technology company if the curbs are introduced.

US officials plan to tighten export curbs announced in October to restrict the sale of some artificial-intelligence chips to China, according to multiple media reports, including the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times. Washington has ramped up efforts to cut China off from key technologies that can support its military…

