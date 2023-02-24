Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
The freight forwarder suing Polar Air Cargo in a case connected to embezzlement has responded ...
“Corruption erodes trust, weakens democracy, hampers economic development and further exacerbates inequality,” say numerous signs at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport.
“It is your responsibility, your right to say ‘no’ to fraud and corruption.”
The signs helpfully tell you what corruption consists of. In a reasonably long list, it includes “accepting any form of cash from a service provider” and “collusion between employees and service providers”.
You might think no definition is needed. But corruption can be complicated.
Take air cargo and the case at ...
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Australian start-up Focus the latest casualty of box trade 'normalisation'
Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end
IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software
Hamburg's Xmas bonus failed to appear as container throughput declined
Comment on this article