Polar's Winkelbauer gets four years in prison for corruption

Atlas Air says split from Amazon 'all part of the plan'
Atlas Air has confirmed that it is phasing out operations for Amazon, but will continue ...
The first sentence in the Polar Air Cargo corruption case has been doled out, to Lars Winkelbauer, its former chief operating officer. His more-than-decade-long scheme to take kickbacks, along with other management, caused Polar to lose more than $32m in revenue. He received four years in prison, must forfeit $6.7m, and make restitution to Polar in the amount of $32,902,847.
Polar is jointly owned by Atlas Air and DHL – neither of which have commented on the fraud and how it was able to go on for so long. US attorney Damian Williams said the sentence sent an important message: “Corporate corruption doesn’t pay”. You can read the full statement here.
