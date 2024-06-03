Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Polar's Winkelbauer gets four years in prison for corruption

dreamstime_s_177808314
© Igor Zhorov
The first sentence in the Polar Air Cargo corruption case has been doled out, to Lars Winkelbauer, its former chief operating officer. His more-than-decade-long scheme to take kickbacks, along with other management, caused Polar to lose more than $32m in revenue. He received four years in prison, must forfeit $6.7m, and make restitution to Polar in the amount of $32,902,847.

Polar is jointly owned by Atlas Air and DHL – neither of which have commented on the fraud and how it was able to go on for so long. US attorney Damian Williams said the sentence sent an important message: “Corporate corruption doesn’t pay”. You can read the full statement here.

 

Listen to The Loadstar Podcast News in Brief for a quick recap of last week’s top stories:

Read more...

    Topics

    Atlas Air corruption DHL Polar Air Cargo CMA CGM Air Cargo Transpacific

