Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Carrier rate hikes bolster transpacific spot prices – but will they hold?

Money bag with up and down arrows. A sharp change in prices. Destabilization of stock markets. Speculation, speculators. Monopolization of the market and interruptions in the supply of goods, services
Photo: © Andrii Yalanskyi
By

Container spot freight rates on the transpacific this week reversed 11 consecutive weeks of decline, with price increases seen on both the Asia-US west coast and Asia-US east coast trades.

The Shanghai-Los Angeles leg of Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) grew 8% on the previous week, ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Asia-US east coast Rates: the eternal tango Transatlantic Transpacific