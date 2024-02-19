Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Brussels Airport doubles its own solar energy

solar
By

PRESS RELEASE

As an airport operator, Brussels Airport aims to eliminate CO2 emissions completely by 2030. The airport is investing in more green energy, including solar energy. The newest buildings in the western section of the cargo zone are currently being fitted with a large number of solar panels, covering a total surface area of 65,000 m². Half of the solar power will be used by Brussels Airport, increasing its own energy supply through solar energy from 4% to 9%. The other half is to be used by partners in this zone.The installation work fitting the newest buildings in the cargo zone with solar panels started at the end of January. This concerns the buildings where Kuehne+Nagel, Worldwide Flight Services, Expeditors, Swissport and Herfurth are housed. Some 65,000 m² in solar panels is to be installed, accounting for a total of 7,300 megawatt hour in green power. This is equivalent to the consumption of some 2,100 households.“This new solar panel project is a major step in our ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions. It doubles the solar energy for our own use as an airport operator and also allows us to provide locally generated green power to our cargo partners. Thereby enabling them too to further reduce their own carbon emissions.”, explains Brussels Airport Company CEO Arnaud Feist.At present, the current solar farms at the airport provide 4% of the power consumed by Brussels Airport. These additional solar panels will substantially ramp up this share to 9% of the energy supply, with Brussels Airport using just half of what these new solar panels will be generating. The other half will be available to the cargo partners, so that they too will have opportunity to use the solar energy generated at the cargo zone. Brussels Airport Company has been carbon neutral for its own emissions as an airport operator since 2018. Last year, it was decided to drastically accelerate the airport’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon, from 2050 to 2030. Solar energy is an important element in achieving this ambition and this is a first concrete realisation to achieve that goal. This first new installation should be ready by late May, so this green energy will be available come June. Other potential locations for additional solar panels are still being explored. The ambition is to achieve 27 MWp, which yields about 24,000 megawatt hours per year, by 2027.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Brussels Airport solar power air cargo market Cargo handling Chicago congestion ahead Congestion indigestion coronavirus Frankfurt Airport Handle with care Heathrow labour shortage Liege Airport Schiphol

    Most Read

    DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk

    Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

    Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels

    Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst

    California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses

    Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

    Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport

    Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

    'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'

    Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes

    Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms

    Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

    CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive

    HMM stays in the black in Q4, but fears more 'market volatility'

    Australian Logistics Council appoints Margaret Staib as its independent chair

    Wan Hai partners with ONE for revamped Asia Pacific service