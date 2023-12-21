Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Box ship owners may benefit from Red Sea and Suez diversions

dreamstime_s_52068467
Photo: © Igor Groshev
By

The containership charter market is set to get a boost from the Red Sea crisis, as ocean carriers look to plug holes in their networks early next year.

Moreover, due to the impact of Suez Canal diversions on their capacity requirements, the carriers are likely to reinstate suspended services and cancel blanking programmes.

In December’s Maritime Strategies International’s Horizon containerships report the consultancy’s supply and demand analysis and outlook is heavily influenced by the implications of the disruption in both regions.

MSI said that, rerouting vessels around Southern Africa at an average speed of 19 knots, instead of transiting the Suez Canal, would add around 15 days to a round-trip voyage between Singapore and Rotterdam, and more than double the voyage time of a round-voyage between Singapore and Piraeus.

For example, this would require the alliances to add a further two ships to each Asia-North Europe loop to maintain their network schedule.

This would soak up the newbuild capacity coming onstream, but carriers could also look to deploy port-to-port extra loaders, either within their alliance or independently.

And with freight rates predicted to skyrocket to five times current levels – given it looks likely the supply chain disruption caused by ships and containers being in the wrong place will continue to impact well into the first quarter – operating margins will be more than sufficient to enable mid-sized vessels to be deployed on the tradelane.

But even before the disruption to liner services going via the Suez Canal, MSI said its charter market forecast for Q1 24 had become “less gloomy”.

“The latest news from the demand side is relatively encouraging, as freight demand on the transpacific eastbound and the Asia-Europe westbound routes expanded healthily on an annual basis in October,” said the report, adding that secondary trades, “also continued their robust expansions”.

And the bounce-back in demand has encouraged carriers to get back into the charter market for additional tonnage, noted MSI.

“Recent liner interest in chartering vessels is supported by firmer demand trends and more optimistic forecasts for the first half of 2024,” it said.

MSI also suggested ships of more than 7,500 teu could see “a potential upside” on their time-charter rates – especially given the limited supply of open tonnage.

Indeed, ships of more than 7,500 teu are said by brokers to be “sold out” until Q2 24, other than any re-lets that occasionally appear on broker charter market reports. MSI said there were reports of “numerous extensions and re-lets taking place in recent weeks”.

Containership owners have had to accept much shorter time-charter periods in recent months, as well as be more flexible with their terms and conditions, but this is likely to swing back in their favour as demand for tonnage to fill liner service gaps increases.

“Nobody is going to want to off-hire a ship now, and we are already seeing a big rush by charterers to discuss extensions,” a broker contact told The Loadstar today.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Europe Maritime Strategies International (MSI) Piraeus Red Sea Singapore Suez Canal AP Moller - Maersk CMA CGM Hapag-Lloyd MSC

    Most Read

    Maersk halts local ship movements following attack

    As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships

    Carriers roll out peak season surcharges as capacity crunch looms

    Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted

    Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers

    Deutsche Bahn finally launches sale process for DB Schenker

    Red Sea shipping risks: 'forwarders will also take advantage and raise rates'

    Malaysia bans Zim ships from docking at its ports

    Carriers 'tear up schedules' in race to get diverted box ships to port

    10,000 rail cars stranded as Mexico-US rail is hit by new border closure

    No early end to Red Sea crisis in sight as carriers re-route

    Sea-air gearing up for rush in demand following Suez disruption

    Staff shortage and extreme weather throws Lufthansa Cargo off course

    The 'almost covert' nascent airfreight market recovery

    Box lines push up Jebel Ali freight rates to make up THC losses

    Forwarders undercutting ocean carriers – but it's a gamble, says Xeneta