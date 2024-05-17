Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems lays off staff, citing lower plane delivery rates

By

Boeing’s struggles are beginning to hit its suppliers, with aerospace manufacturer Spirit  – currently in the news for its Boeing whistleblower – announcing a massive staff lay-off as a consequence of the embattled plane-maker’s slowing delivery rates. CNBC reports that Spirit staff were told through a company memo that 400-450 would be handed their marching orders. Spirit, which supplies the fuselages for Boeing’s 737 Max, noted during its Q1 announcements that Boeing deliveries were down 31% year-on-year – with its overall deliveries down 11.3% over the three-month period. Given the hit in demand taken by the 737 Max took after a door panel blew out, it is perhaps none too surprising. But, having been spun off by Airbus’s biggest competitor in 2005, Spirit is now in talks to be bought back by Boeing.

