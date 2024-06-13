Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Boeing to investigate issues on undelivered 787s

More trouble at Boeing. This time, it’s the 787 Dreamliner, which the company has found has “hundreds” of improperly installed fasteners on the bodies of some undelivered aircraft. It is, apparently, not an “immediate threat” to flight safety, but an investigation is underway. Reuters reports.

    Topics

    Boeing 737 MAX Airbus safety

