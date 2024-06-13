Boeing to investigate issues on undelivered 787s

A quieter Schiphol – but 747 ban too soon for carriers to adapt
A proposed 2025 night ban on ‘noisy’ 747Fs at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS) is “too ...
MAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNSWMT: PRICES ON WATCHTSLA: CEO PAY PACKAGECAT: STRONGDHL: SPOTTING TRENDSAAPL: ANOTHER HIGHAMZN: TAIWAN FOCUSBA: SIDE DEALFDX: JOB CUTS IN EUROPEDSV: STANDARDISATION RULESDSV: NETWORK FOCUSDSV: CEO TALKS
MAERSK: RATES JOY AND PAINR: INVESTOR DAY AND HIGHER RETURNSWMT: PRICES ON WATCHTSLA: CEO PAY PACKAGECAT: STRONGDHL: SPOTTING TRENDSAAPL: ANOTHER HIGHAMZN: TAIWAN FOCUSBA: SIDE DEALFDX: JOB CUTS IN EUROPEDSV: STANDARDISATION RULESDSV: NETWORK FOCUSDSV: CEO TALKS
More trouble at Boeing. This time, it’s the 787 Dreamliner, which the company has found has “hundreds” of improperly installed fasteners on the bodies of some undelivered aircraft. It is, apparently, not an “immediate threat” to flight safety, but an investigation is underway. Reuters reports.
Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile
Wan Hai and Cosco launch more transpacific services as rates soar
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article