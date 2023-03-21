Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Atlas Air gives up board diversity as PE group takes over

dreamstime_xs_1790593
Illustration 1790593 © Theodor38 | Dreamstime.com
By

Atlas Air, which on Friday finally consummated its merger with an Apollo-led group of investors, has seen an immediate board change: only two directors remain, CEO John Dietrich and Walter Borst, while the others, including three women, have left.

The new board includes just one woman, Betsy Atkins, who also appears to be the only member not connected to the airline’s new private equity owners.

One new director is from Hill City Capital, two are from Lehman and four from Apollo, two of whom recently had to leave the board of Sun Country, an Amazon supplier, over a possible conflict of interests.

Atlas Air was named among the Women’s Forum of New York’s 2021 Corporate Champions, in recognition of its attempt to get gender balance on its corporate board. Shareholders had expressed concern in 2018 over Atlas’s lack of diversity in the boardroom. The board is now strongly white and male.

The new members include Herbert “Chip” Frazier, William Hanenberg, Alexander Harman, Patrick Kearney, Antoine Munfakh, Jason Scheir and David Siegel.

No other job changes have been announced, but one insider said staff had been on tenterhooks for a while.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Atlas Air gender diversity 747 747-8F Apex Logistics Boeing Kuehne + Nagel

    Most Read

    Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices

    Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'

    2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage 

    West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%

    Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits

    Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'

    Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services

    Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s

    Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?

    Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy

    Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday

    End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT

    My love story with Flexport's Ryan Petersen (Part 1)

    THE Alliance ends some Cape diversions for network revamp

    Collaboration key to the challenge of transporting lithium ion batteries

    Naughty Expeditors – time to find incentives to avoid court?