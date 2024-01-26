Atlas Air appoints Joel Goldberg its SVP and chief information officer 

PHOTO BLOG: Maersk set to deploy its first large methanol-enabled box ship
Atlas Air today announced the appointment of Joel Goldberg as senior vice president and chief information officer, effective 26 February. He will report to CEO Michael Steen.
Mr Goldberg has nearly three decades of experience in leading digital transformation initiatives. He is currently global chief digital officer at Wizz Air, where he has served for five years, following his role as senior director of technology for Nike in EMEA.
He also held a series of roles at Maersk, including director of e-business and global director of business applications.
Mr Goldberg said: “I am excited to join Atlas Air Worldwide, the recognised leader in air cargo and aviation services, at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey.
“IT will be a critical enabler of the company’s growth, and we have a tremendous opportunity to further leverage data, automation, and AI, and launch initiatives to best serve Atlas’s customers and employees.”
As chief information officer, Mr Goldberg will be responsible for the company’s enterprise operations, infrastructure architecture, system and data architecture, cybersecurity, business service management, project management and compliance.
Mr Steen said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Joel to lead our IT organisation. Joel’s focus on leading the vision for our digital strategy, as well as continuing to deliver operational excellence, will be critical as we prepare for our next phase of growth.
