Are gender quotas necessary for Italian ports to appoint a female president?

Women set to fly as air cargo mentorship scheme takes off
Women in Aviation and Logistics (WAL) has launched its mentorship scheme, matching 27 industry leaders, ...
The recent round of nominations for the presidency of 14 of Italy’s 16 port authorities includes no women candidates, despite numerous qualified females.
This is nothing new in the shipping sector, which has a meagre 6% female presence but finds excellent results ...
Comment on this article
Arthur BrownAugust 06, 2025 at 1:58 pm
The Answer is: No.
Quotas based on sex are anti-human and wrong.