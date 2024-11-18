Mexican president unveils expansion plan to create deepsea berths at Progreso
The port of Progreso, on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, is mostly known for its cruise ship ...
Peter Wikström will be the new chief financial officer of APM Terminals (APMT) from 1 January 2025, it was announced today.
He joins APMT after recently leading M&A at AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) for about five years, where the carrier said “he built Maersk’s M&A muscle and led the most critical acquisitions that Maersk has conducted”.
Now, drawing from group CEO Vincent Clerc’s recent remarks in a Q3 call with analysts, deal-making is on the agenda in Copenhagen but only if it adds ...
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers
Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick
French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up
The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value
Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades
Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics
