By Alessandro Pasetti 18/11/2024

Peter Wikström will be the new chief financial officer of APM Terminals (APMT) from 1 January 2025, it was announced today.

He joins APMT after recently leading M&A at AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) for about five years, where the carrier said “he built Maersk’s M&A muscle and led the most critical acquisitions that Maersk has conducted”.

Now, drawing from group CEO Vincent Clerc’s recent remarks in a Q3 call with analysts, deal-making is on the agenda in Copenhagen but only if it adds ...

